TotalEnergies completes transfer of its 10% interest in Arctic LNG 2

27 August 2026 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

As mentioned on the occasion of the presentation of the 2nd Quarter 2026 Results, TotalEnergies confirms that the transfer of its 10% interest in Arctic LNG 2 to NordLine (a Novatek subsidiary) has been completed. TotalEnergies is therefore no longer a shareholder in Arctic LNG 2.

As part of the transfer agreement, TotalEnergies retains its rights to be reimbursed by Arctic LNG 2 for its share of the loans provided by the shareholders to the project, for an amount of around US$ 1.3 billion. Such reimbursement might be implemented in the future subject to applicable sanctions.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.