Azerbaijani developer Guns of Eschaton nominated for Best PC Game at Gamescom Awards

28 August 2026 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani professionals have been contributing to some of the world's biggest video game projects for years.

Developers from Azerbaijan have worked on globally recognized titles and brands such as Call of Duty, Assassin's Creed, FIFA, Chess.com, and many others, taking on roles as programmers, artists, designers, and managers.

Far less common, however, is the story of an Azerbaijani developer directly leading an international game studio developing its own ambitious AA/AAA-scale project.

One of the most notable examples today is Guns of Eschaton, an upcoming title developed by international studio Eschatology Entertainment under the leadership of Azerbaijani developer Fuad Guliyev.

The project has attracted approximately $13 million in investment, while its publisher, 4Divinity, has previously been involved with major titles including S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Black Myth: Wukong.

The development team also includes renowned art director Viktor Antonov, who gained worldwide recognition for shaping the visual identity of Half-Life 2 and Dishonored.

Another particularly significant development for Azerbaijani players is the possibility of official localization. In a personal conversation, Fuad Guliyev said that Guns of Eschaton is highly likely to receive official Azerbaijani language support following its release.

The project has now received another major international recognition: Guns of Eschaton has been nominated for the Gamescom Awards 2026 in the Best PC Game category.

This means that a game led by an Azerbaijani developer is now competing for one of the awards at one of the world's largest and most influential gaming events.

Public voting for the Gamescom Awards 2026 is currently underway, giving players the opportunity to support Guns of Eschaton and vote for it in the Best PC Game category.

You can cast your vote for Guns of Eschaton on the official Gamescom Awards 2026 voting page.