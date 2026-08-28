Azerbaijan commemorates victims of Balliqaya massacre

28 August 2026 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs marked the 34th anniversary of the Balliqaya massacre, commemorating the Azerbaijani civilians killed in the village of Balliqaya in Goranboy district.

"28 August - It is the 34th anniversary of the massacre committed by the Armenian armed forces against peaceful Azerbaijanis in the village of Balliqaya in the Goranboy district.

We commemorate with deep respect the memory of the innocent people who perished in Balliqaya and once again emphasize the necessity of these crimes against humanity being legally prosecuted and the perpetrators being held accountable before justice," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the tragedy occurred on August 28, 1992, in the village of Ballykaya in the Goranboy District. As a result of the massacre, 24 Azerbaijani civilians were brutally murdered, including 6 minors, a 6-month-old infant, and a 93-year-old woman. The bodies of some of the victims, most of whom were children, women, and the elderly, were burned. As a result of the massacre, three minors lost both parents.