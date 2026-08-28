SOCAR eyes 5 million tons of annual oil output from $2 billion Uzbekistan project

28 August 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

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Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf discussed new initiatives aimed at expanding energy, industrial and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Preliminary estimates suggest that the Ustyurt blocks could contain up to...

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