Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon takes throne with previous ties to Azerbaijan

28 August 2026 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Royal Palace has announced the death of King Harald V at the age of 89. He had reigned since 1991. While the king was on medical leave, his 53-year-old son, Crown Prince Haakon, served as regent. He will now succeed him to the throne as the next king.

Haakon's eldest child, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, is now the heir to the throne.

Haakon knows the ropes. As his father aged and his health began to fail in recent years, the prince stepped in as the country’s regent on several occasions.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, followed by a master’s in development studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he focused on international trade and Africa. He graduated from the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy in 1995 and later completed the Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic trainee program.

Norway’s monarchy dates back centuries, with its roots traditionally traced to King Harald Fairhair in the ninth century. When Norway regained independence in 1905, around three-quarters of voters supported the restoration of the monarchy in a national referendum. Although the monarchy is largely ceremonial today, with political authority resting in the elected parliament, the royal family remains highly visible and continues to play a prominent role in representing Norway and promoting the country internationally.

Recall that Crown Prince Haakon previously visited Azerbaijan in 2011, where he held meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as representatives from the business community and civil society. During his visit, the heir to the throne of Norway is accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Eespen Eide, Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Ola Borten Moe, as well as a number of government and business representatives.

Image: Christine Olsson / TT news agency