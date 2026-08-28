Israeli soldiers refuse urgent Gaza mission amid religious dispute

28 August 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A number of Israeli soldiers reportedly refused to carry out an “urgent” military mission inside the Gaza Strip after a female medic was assigned to their unit, Israeli media reported.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the incident occurred as the Israeli military prepares pilot programmes aimed at expanding the roles available to women in combat units.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported that the soldiers belong to the Givati Brigade and serve through the Hesder yeshiva programme, which combines religious studies with military service.

The soldiers were reportedly ordered to enter Gaza in a Namer armoured personnel carrier alongside a female medic. However, they refused to participate in the mission because of her presence.

The Israeli military said the mission was considered urgent and was expected to take approximately two hours. It stressed that the soldiers were not expected to spend an extended period inside the Namer vehicle.

According to the military, the Givati Brigade’s rabbi had approved the soldiers carrying out the mission together with the female soldier. The soldiers nevertheless sought guidance from rabbis outside the military.

A military source told Kan that the company commander spoke directly with the soldiers and explained the importance of carrying out the mission, but they continued to refuse.

The incident comes amid an ongoing debate within Israel over the role of women in the military, particularly as the Israel Defense Forces considers expanding opportunities for female soldiers in combat positions.

The case also highlights tensions between the military’s operational requirements and the religious restrictions observed by some soldiers serving through Israel’s religious military-service frameworks.