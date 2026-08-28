Death toll rises to five in China’s Tibet as Nepal flooding triggers disaster

28 August 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The death toll has risen to five in the Gyirong area of China’s Tibet Autonomous Region following severe flooding in neighboring Nepal.

According to a statement from the Chinese side, 558 people are currently reported missing as a result of the natural disaster. Search-and-rescue operations and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the disaster are continuing in the affected area.

A meeting on disaster relief and recovery was held under the chairmanship of Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which relevant instructions were issued to the authorities.

The flooding occurred on August 26 in a region of Nepal bordering China. As a result, a border crossing between the two countries was inundated by floodwaters.

On the Chinese side, the road leading to the border crossing was also blocked, while communication and electricity lines were damaged.

According to the latest information, 475 people have died and 667 remain missing on the Nepalese side, while 1,545 people have been rescued. More than 13,000 security personnel have been deployed to search-and-rescue operations.

Authorities on both sides continue to assess the damage and carry out emergency response efforts as search operations remain underway.