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Friday, August 28, 2026

SOCAR’s non-oil exports fall 28.1% to $175.7 million

28 August 2026 13:50 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR’s non-oil exports fall 28.1% to $175.7 million
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The Marketing and Economic Operations Department of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) exported $175.7 million worth of non-oil products in January-July 2026, marking a significant decline from the same period last year. According to the August issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, the value of SOCAR’s non-oil exports decreased by...

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