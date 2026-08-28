Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan open new chapter in film cooperation

28 August 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a document aimed at expanding cooperation in the film industry as part of the Lachin International Film Festival (LIFF 2026).

The document was signed by Amil Amal, director of the festival and head of the Hoçazfilm Creative Studio in Lachin, and Uzbek producer Eldar Yuldashev. Under the agreement, films produced by Hoçazfilm are planned to be screened in cinemas across Uzbekistan.

The agreement is expected to strengthen professional ties between the two countries' film industries, broaden film exchanges and create new opportunities for creative cooperation between Azerbaijani and Uzbek filmmakers.

The signing took place during LIFF 2026, the first international film festival held in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

The festival took place in Lachin from August 24 to 27. Azerbaijani and international cinema professionals participated in screenings, discussions and other industry events.

This year's festival received nearly 300 film submissions from 47 countries, with 38 films — 20 international and 18 Azerbaijani productions selected for the official programme.

The festival welcomed participants from Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Iran, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Norway, France, Ukraine, Pakistan, Germany, Poland, Spain, Indonesia, Moldova, Serbia and India.

The new Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan agreement adds a practical dimension to the festival's international programme, creating a direct route for Azerbaijani productions to reach Uzbek audiences and strengthening links between filmmakers from the two countries.