New creative disciplines set to enter country's arts schools

28 August 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) has developed curricula for five new creative disciplines planned to be taught at arts schools.

The curricula cover specialisations in artistic ceramics, fashion design, digital music, 3D character animation and photography.

The main aim of the programmes is to create opportunities for teenagers interested in modern areas of the creative industries and showing potential in these fields to develop their talents and skills.

The programmes are also intended to expand access to training in new disciplines and support preparation for future creative professions.

Previously, MEMİM developed curricula for disciplines and subjects already taught at arts schools, including piano, violin, tar, kamancha, qanun, accordion, balaban, saxophone, choral and vocal arts, choral conducting, as well as elementary music theory.

The Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) is a specialised institution under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture responsible for methodological support and professional development in the cultural and arts education sector.

It works with music and arts schools, develops educational programmes and provides training and qualification improvement opportunities for teachers and other cultural-sector specialists.