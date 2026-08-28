Cotton yarn exports surge in first seven months of 2026
Azerbaijan exported more than 13,700 tons of cotton yarn worth $30.9 million in January-July 2026, according to statistics on the country’s non-oil exports.
The State Customs Committee reported that the value of cotton yarn exports increased 1.8 times year-on-year, while export volumes rose 1.9 times compared with the corresponding period of 2025.
The latest figures represent a notable acceleration compared with the previous two full years. According to Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee, the country exported 11,187.2 tons of cotton yarn worth $31.29 million in 2023. In 2024, exports increased in physical terms to 11,548.2 tons, while their value declined to $28.55 million.
Thus, between 2023 and 2024, the volume of cotton yarn exports increased by approximately 3.2%, while export earnings fell by around 8.7%. The State Statistical Committee separately reported that cotton yarn exports by volume increased by 3.2% in 2024.
Data for January-November 2024 also showed that Azerbaijan exported 10,918 tons of cotton yarn worth approximately $27 million, with Türkiye and Russia accounting for the overwhelming majority of shipments.
The strong performance recorded in the first seven months of 2026 is therefore particularly significant: the $30.9 million generated from cotton yarn exports in just seven months has already exceeded the full-year export value recorded in 2024.
Cotton yarn accounted for approximately 1.38% of Azerbaijan’s total non-oil exports during January-July 2026.
Overall, Azerbaijan exported more than $2.239 billion worth of non-oil products during the first seven months of 2026, marking a 20.3% increase compared with the corresponding period of 2025.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!