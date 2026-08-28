Cotton yarn exports surge in first seven months of 2026

28 August 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan exported more than 13,700 tons of cotton yarn worth $30.9 million in January-July 2026, according to statistics on the country’s non-oil exports.

The State Customs Committee reported that the value of cotton yarn exports increased 1.8 times year-on-year, while export volumes rose 1.9 times compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

The latest figures represent a notable acceleration compared with the previous two full years. According to Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee, the country exported 11,187.2 tons of cotton yarn worth $31.29 million in 2023. In 2024, exports increased in physical terms to 11,548.2 tons, while their value declined to $28.55 million.

Thus, between 2023 and 2024, the volume of cotton yarn exports increased by approximately 3.2%, while export earnings fell by around 8.7%. The State Statistical Committee separately reported that cotton yarn exports by volume increased by 3.2% in 2024.

Data for January-November 2024 also showed that Azerbaijan exported 10,918 tons of cotton yarn worth approximately $27 million, with Türkiye and Russia accounting for the overwhelming majority of shipments.

The strong performance recorded in the first seven months of 2026 is therefore particularly significant: the $30.9 million generated from cotton yarn exports in just seven months has already exceeded the full-year export value recorded in 2024.

Cotton yarn accounted for approximately 1.38% of Azerbaijan’s total non-oil exports during January-July 2026.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported more than $2.239 billion worth of non-oil products during the first seven months of 2026, marking a 20.3% increase compared with the corresponding period of 2025.