Israel considers expelling British officials from Gaza ceasefire centre

28 August 2026 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel is considering expelling British officials from the US-led International Gaza Support Center (IGSC), which was established to monitor the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to the Financial Times.

The move is reportedly being considered in response to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s plans to introduce stronger measures against Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli authorities are also considering removing officials from Italy and Germany from the centre, the report said.

The IGSC is led by US military personnel who coordinate with the Israeli military and officials from dozens of countries involved in monitoring and supporting the ceasefire arrangements.

The reported move follows Israel’s decision earlier this week to expel Dutch representatives from the centre after the Netherlands adopted legislation banning trade in goods originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.

Israel also removed Spain from the IGSC earlier this year, accusing Madrid of what it described as an “obsessive anti-Israel bias.”

The developments come amid growing disagreements between Israel and several European governments over the war in Gaza and Israeli settlement policy.

Shortly before succeeding Keir Starmer as prime minister in July, Burnham apologised for the Labour Party’s initial support for Israel’s war in Gaza and its refusal to back a ceasefire during 2023 and early 2024.