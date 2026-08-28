US Army funds nuclear microreactors for bases

28 August 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Army has signed agreements with five companies to develop, build, and operate compact nuclear power plants as part of the Janus program.

The total value of the contracts could reach $2.2 billion. The initiative calls for the deployment of more than 20 nuclear microreactors at U.S. military facilities by 2028.

The first reactors are expected to be installed at five military bases in different states. Antares Nuclear will provide a reactor for Fort Bragg in North Carolina, while BWXT Advanced Technologies will supply one for Fort Campbell in Kentucky. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems is responsible for a reactor at Fort Hood in Texas. Two additional bases will receive systems developed by Radiant Industries and Westinghouse Government Services.

The Janus program was launched by the U.S. Army in 2025. Its main goal is to create a network of small nuclear power plants capable of providing reliable and uninterrupted electricity to military bases and other critical defense facilities.

Unlike traditional large nuclear power plants, microreactors are designed to be much smaller and potentially easier to deploy in remote locations. They could provide electricity for years without requiring frequent fuel deliveries, which could be particularly valuable for military installations that need to remain operational during emergencies or disruptions to the power grid.

The project is also part of a broader effort by the U.S. government to strengthen the energy security of critical infrastructure. Reliable on-site power could reduce military bases’ dependence on civilian electricity networks and conventional fuel supplies.

Interestingly, the Janus program could also become an important test for the wider commercial use of nuclear microreactors. If the technology proves safe, reliable, and economically viable at military facilities, similar systems could eventually be considered for remote industrial sites, research centers, and other locations where a stable power supply is essential.