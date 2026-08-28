US inflation, Fed and dollar: what it means for Azerbaijan

28 August 2026 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The latest U.S. inflation data may look like a domestic economic story, but its consequences extend far beyond American borders. For emerging markets, including Azerbaijan, the real significance of July’s inflation figures lies not in the numbers themselves, but in what they could mean for Federal Reserve policy, the U.S. dollar and global capital flows.

The U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 3.7% year-on-year in July, while core PCE, which excludes food and energy, remained at 3.3%. Both figures are well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target. Core PCE also remained unchanged from June, suggesting that underlying price pressures are proving stubborn rather than continuing to decline.

This creates an uncomfortable situation for the Federal Reserve. If inflation remains elevated, policymakers have less room to cut interest rates and may even consider additional tightening. Indeed, market expectations for a September rate hike increased following the latest data.

For emerging markets, this matters because U.S. monetary policy is one of the most powerful forces shaping global financial conditions.

When U.S. interest rates remain high, American government bonds become relatively more attractive to international investors. At the same time, higher U.S. yields can support the dollar. The result can be a shift of capital away from emerging markets and toward U.S. assets.

This creates particular difficulties for emerging economies that rely heavily on foreign capital or have significant external debt denominated in dollars. A stronger dollar can increase the local-currency cost of servicing dollar debt, while higher global borrowing costs can make it more expensive for governments and companies to refinance their obligations.

In the most vulnerable emerging markets, these effects can reinforce each other. Capital outflows can weaken the local currency, a weaker currency can increase imported inflation, and higher inflation can force local central banks to keep interest rates elevated. What begins as a policy decision in Washington can therefore become a financial constraint thousands of kilometres away.

However, Azerbaijan occupies a somewhat different position.

The country is still exposed to global financial conditions, but its external position provides an important buffer. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's official foreign-exchange reserves reached about $13.77 billion at the end of July 2026, up from $11.56 billion at the beginning of the year. At the same time, the manat has remained stable at around 1.70 per U.S. dollar.

This means that Azerbaijan is not facing the same immediate currency risks as an emerging economy with limited foreign-exchange reserves, a large current-account deficit and heavy dollar-denominated debt.

There is also another important difference: Azerbaijan is a major energy exporter. If a relatively strong U.S. economy contributes to sustained global energy demand, that can support oil and gas revenues, foreign-exchange inflows and ultimately Azerbaijan's external balance. This does not mean that higher U.S. interest rates are automatically beneficial for Azerbaijan, since energy prices are influenced by many other factors, including global supply, OPEC+ policy and geopolitical developments. Nevertheless, Azerbaijan's energy-exporting position provides a source of foreign currency that many emerging markets do not have.

The picture is therefore mixed.

Higher U.S. rates are negative for global emerging-market financing conditions. They can raise the cost of dollar borrowing, strengthen the dollar and encourage investors to prefer U.S. assets over riskier emerging-market investments. For Azerbaijan, this could make international borrowing more expensive and could indirectly affect companies seeking financing in international markets.

Yet Azerbaijan's relatively strong reserve position and stable exchange rate provide significant protection against the most disruptive effects of global monetary tightening. The country's external position also means that it is less dependent on continuous foreign portfolio inflows than many emerging economies.

The bigger question is therefore not whether the latest U.S. inflation data is simply "good" or "bad" for Azerbaijan. It is whether elevated U.S. inflation becomes persistent enough to keep the Federal Reserve restrictive for a prolonged period.

If core PCE eventually begins moving convincingly toward 2%, the pressure on global financial conditions should ease. A future cycle of U.S. rate cuts could weaken the dollar, lower global borrowing costs and encourage capital to return to emerging markets.

Until then, the latest inflation figures serve as a reminder of an often-overlooked reality: emerging markets do not operate in isolation. Even countries with strong reserves, stable currencies and substantial commodity revenues remain affected by decisions made in Washington.

For Azerbaijan, however, the impact is likely to be more manageable than for many emerging economies. The country has vulnerabilities, but it also has buffers. In the current environment, those buffers — particularly foreign-exchange reserves and energy-export revenues — may prove more important than the Federal Reserve's next individual rate decision.