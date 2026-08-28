Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions in Iran assigned to 'wartime status'
The Embassy and Consulate of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran have been classified as diplomatic missions operating during wartime.
The relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
Based on the decision adopted upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been included in the List of Foreign States in a State of War or Armed Conflict in Which Diplomatic Missions and Consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan Operate, which is Annex No. 6 to the “Rules on the Provision of Security and Compensation to Diplomatic Service Personnel.”
This decision takes effect on March 1, 2026, and will remain in force until December 31, 2026.
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