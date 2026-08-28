Aibek Dadebay elected Chairman of Kazakhstan’s first Kurultai

28 August 2026 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Aibek Dadebay has been elected Chairman of the Kurultai of the first convocation. This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kurultai.

The election was conducted through a direct secret ballot in line with Article 11 of the Constitutional Law "On the Kurultai of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of Its Deputies." A special counting commission comprising members of the Kurultai was established to supervise the voting and tally the ballots.

Opening the first session of the Kurultai of the first convocation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the newly elected deputies and wished them success in their work.

In his address, Tokayev said Kazakhstan was entering a particularly important stage of its development, describing the launch of the country’s new unicameral legislative body as a landmark event of historic significance.

According to the President, the beginning of the Kurultai’s work marks a new phase in the modernization of Kazakhstan’s political system. He noted that historically, kurultais served as platforms where major issues concerning the life of the state were openly discussed and collective decisions were reached.

Tokayev stressed that the institution is expected to play an equally important role in the modern political system. He said the Kurultai would fundamentally transform the country’s governance framework, strengthen the efficiency of the state apparatus and contribute to improving the quality of national legislation.

The President also described serving as a member of the first convocation of the Kurultai as a unique and particularly significant opportunity, calling it, in his words, a "special and, without exaggeration, happy moment."