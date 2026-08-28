Iran agrees to set conditions for resuming traffic through Hormuz

28 August 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran has agreed to prepare a list of conditions for the resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

In the past, Iran’s conditions have included an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports, compensation payments, and the lifting of sanctions. It remains unclear whether Iran intends to modify these demands in a way that would be acceptable to the United States.

According to Reuters, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during a visit to Tehran, stressed in meetings with senior Iranian officials the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.

Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, later said that Iran would prepare a set of conditions in response to calls from its allies.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Majid Asgaripour / WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Reuters