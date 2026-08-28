Azerbaijan's new UNESCO Envoy presents credentials to Director-General [PHOTOS]

28 August 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's newly appointed Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Fakhraddin Ismayilov, has presented his credentials to UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany.

The meeting at UNESCO headquarters focused on the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization, as well as prospects for expanding ties in the future. The sides discussed ways to further develop cooperation across various fields.

Ismayilov also spoke about preparations for the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which is scheduled to take place in Baku from October 27 to 29. He highlighted the importance of close cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO in organizing the forum at a high level and ensuring its success.

The two sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting reflected Azerbaijan and UNESCO's continued efforts to strengthen their cooperation and expand their partnership in areas of shared interest.

Azerbaijan and UNESCO have maintained diplomatic and cultural ties since 1992, when Azerbaijan became a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Since then, cooperation has expanded across culture, education, science and the preservation of cultural heritage. Azerbaijan has worked closely with UNESCO on the protection and promotion of its cultural heritage, while Azerbaijani cultural traditions and heritage sites have gained international recognition through UNESCO programmes.

Azerbaijan's engagement with UNESCO has also grown through major international initiatives and events. The country has hosted UNESCO-related meetings and cultural programmes and has supported efforts to promote intercultural dialogue. Baku has also become a venue for international discussions on culture, heritage and dialogue between societies.

One of the notable areas of cooperation has been the inclusion of Azerbaijani heritage on UNESCO's international lists, bringing greater attention to the country’s cultural traditions and historic sites.

Azerbaijan has also taken part in UNESCO's work on intangible cultural heritage, contributing to the international recognition of traditions such as mugham, Azerbaijani ashug art and the art of carpet weaving.