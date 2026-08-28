Russia to send more grain to Armenia in transit via Azerbaijan

28 August 2026 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Another shipment from Russia to Armenia will be transported in transit through Azerbaijan.

On August 28, six railway wagons carrying 420 tons of wheat and four wagons carrying 280 tons of barley will be dispatched from Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik.

To date, more than 54,000 tons of grain, nearly 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,414 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal, and 334 tons of timber have been transported from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has so far exported nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and approximately 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.