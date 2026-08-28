SOCAR-CAPE’s export revenues exceed $500,000 in January-July

28 August 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

SOCAR-CAPE LLC generated more than $500,000 in export revenues in January-July 2026, according to the August issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The publication noted that SOCAR-CAPE’s export revenues for the same period of 2025 were not disclosed.

SOCAR-CAPE is among the Azerbaijani state-owned companies engaged in non-oil export operations. It ranks alongside the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), AzerGold CJSC, SOCAR Polymer LLC, AzerAluminum LLC, Azerpambiq Agrarian Industrial Complex LLC, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), SOCAR’s Gas Export Department, Azerenergy OJSC and Nakhchivan Energy LLC.

The Marketing and Economic Operations Department of SOCAR remains the leading state-owned entity in terms of non-oil exports.

Meanwhile, SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev said in an interview with Trend on the sidelines of the US-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference in Washington that SOCAR continues to expand cooperation with international partners and implement projects focused on modernizing production, decarbonization and developing new areas of activity.

“SOCAR attaches special importance to increasing the export potential of its assets and introducing advanced technologies,” Isayev said.