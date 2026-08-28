Israeli officer who ordered deadly Gaza aid strike says he is “not sorry”

28 August 2026 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israeli army officer who ordered the drone strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers in Gaza has said he is “not sorry” for the attack.

Colonel Nochi Mendel, who commanded the operation, told Australia’s ABC that he stood by the decision to strike the aid convoy on April 1, 2024.

“I’m the commander, and I’m the one who gave the order to carry out the operation. I didn’t run away from the situation. I said I gave the order; don’t look for anyone else,” Mendel said.

The seven aid workers killed in the strike included Palestinian, British, Australian, Canadian and Polish nationals.

Mendel said he had not intended to kill the WCK workers, but nevertheless stated: “I’m not sorry for what I did.”

ABC reported that the interview was recorded in October 2025.

Mendel was removed from his position as chief of staff of the Israeli military’s Nahal infantry brigade following the attack.

The Israeli military previously acknowledged that the strike resulted from a series of failures, including violations of its rules of engagement and standard operating procedures.

The WCK convoy was clearly marked and was travelling through Gaza when it was struck, killing all seven humanitarian workers aboard. The incident sparked international condemnation and renewed scrutiny of Israel’s conduct toward humanitarian personnel operating in the Gaza Strip.