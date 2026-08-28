Most beautiful places to experience autumn in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

28 August 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Autumn is a magical time of year, filled with magnificent natural beauty. It's a perfect season to enjoy so many outdoor activities, including apple picking, hiking, outdoor festivals, and other things.

The arrival of autumn means that nature will soon put on a breathtaking show. Trees explode into beautiful hues of gold, red, and orange. It's a wonderful time to start curling up with hot drinks, a cosy blanket, and a good book.

Autumn is perfect for a trip in nature. Spectacular landscapes await us in every corner of Azerbaijan. The country offers its visitors pristine nature and many wonderful places to enjoy this special time of year.

Cooler temperatures, beautiful nature and stunning foliage are all top reasons to visit the Ganja region.

Located some four hours away from the capital of Baku, Goygol National Park is the adornment of the region.

Goygol National Park, being one of the pearls of Azerbaijani nature, has always attracted attention for its spectacular nature.

The special beauty of the park is attached to the lakes located here, one of which is Goygol.

Goygol can be enjoyed for the whole year around but the best time is definitely autumn.

A large mountain lake surrounded by the mountains of the Lesser Caucasus was formed as a result of a devastating earthquake that destroyed the Kapaz Mountain in the 12th century.

The color and clarity of the waters of Goygol Lake, located 1,600 meters above sea level, are striking. The banks of the lake are covered with forests and rich with flora and fauna.

Here you can enjoy the beauty of fallen leaves and crystal-clear air.

This area is ideal for walking, traveling, and family picnics.

Yardimli mesmerizes viewers with its colorful nature, rivers, springs and a lot of historical monuments. The region bursts into colors with the arrival of the autumn season.

A vast part of the region's territory is covered by forests. The region has rich fauna. There are wolves, jackals, boar, bears, and some other kinds of animals here.

The crisp temperatures, spectacular foliage and abundant wildlife in Yardimli won't leave anyone indifferent.

Don't miss a chance to hunt this beautiful scenery.

Shirvan National Park is worth the trip for nature lovers. Established in 2003, it was created with a view to the conservation of the foremost components of a semi-desert landscape, the protection of goitred gazelles listed in the "Red Data Book" of Azerbaijan and species of fauna that are typical to this territory. Its functions also include the implementation of environmental monitoring, public environmental education, as well as creating conditions for tourism and recreation.

Spend a day strolling around Shirvan National Park and enjoy the nature in all its autumn glory.

The park provides habitat for many animals. A chain of hills is the main terrain that developed as a result of the wind's work and serves as an excellent refuge and shelter for gazelles.

The gazelle is considered lesser spread species in the world among mammalian fauna. In this regard, it exists mostly in Azerbaijan, Front, Middle and Central Asia. The territory of Azerbaijan is considered the main habitat area of gazelles.

If you're looking to take in some of the most amazing sights of the season, then visit the country's northwestern Gakh region.

Gakh have a stunning array of beautiful fall colors, ranging from vibrant oranges and reds to rich yellows.

A small, stone-built village of Ilisu, located at the northwest tip of Azerbaijan in the Gakh region, is a great place to visit at any time of year.

Favorable natural conditions make the place a perfect destination for mountain climbing and hiking, fishing and hunting. You can also take a tour of the neighborhoods on horseback.

The area has numerous historical monuments and is known for thermal waters and wonderful waterfalls.

Guba is a treasure for lovers of picking berries and mushrooms.

During the whole year you can harvest berries, which is enough for the whole year and protect against various diseases. Among them are briar, hawthorn and medlar, which the locals call Ezgil.

Apple orchards can be wonderful places to visit in autumn.

Guba country has always been known as the region where the best apples of the country are grown.

Traditional Apple Festival is celebrated annually in Guba every October.

The farmers and gardeners present their best apples, including palmet, semekinka, fudji, gizilehmed, which also participle in various competitions, such as the biggest apple or the most delicious apple.

At the same time, music and dance groups prepare interesting shows to demonstrate beautiful samples of the national traditions and music.

Fall is pomegranate season. The history of Azerbaijan is inseparably connected with cultivating pomegranates, extending deep into the centuries. Pomegranate is the national symbol of Azerbaijan, that's why a special holiday is held every autumn devoted to this king of fruits.

Pomegranate holiday is traditionally held every year in Goychay region since 2006. All 55 species of Azerbaijani pomegranate can be found in Goychay.

In the surrounding forests you can meet boar, raccoon, jackal, pheasant, wolf, fox, rabbit, sparrow, crown, gluttonous mountain dove spread.

The region's beautiful landscapes and bright fall colors make it a must-visit place.