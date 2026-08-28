Weekend to feature classic car tally and exhibition

28 August 2026 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On August 30, an exhibition and rally of classic cars will be held under the organization of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF).

The event will begin with a display of classic cars in front of the “Panorama” attraction (Ferris wheel) at the Seaside National Park. Vehicles registered with the AAF for the event, as well as several cars from the Federation’s permanent classic car exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center, will be put on display.

Vehicles from different years will not only reflect the stages of development of the automotive industry, but will also evoke a sense of nostalgia from a visual perspective.

The retro cars will then take part in a rally along the route Azneft Circle – Neftchilar Avenue – Yusif Safarov Street – Heydar Aliyev Avenue – Airport Road – Zagulba – Sea Breeze, including the central streets of the city.

An exhibition of the classic cars participating in the rally will be held at the Sea Breeze Marina Bay area.

At the end of the entertainment programme, the owners of the winning cars will be presented with awards in various categories.