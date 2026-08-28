Republican Youth Library honors legacy of eminent writer

28 August 2026 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library has prepared a presentation titled "A Creative Journey from the Press to the Silver Screen" and a bibliographic review titled "A Master Who Valued the Wisdom of Words."

The materials were prepared to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of Seyfaddin Dagli, a prominent representative of Azerbaijani literature, Honored Art Worker, writer, playwright, journalist and publicist.

The materials were prepared to bring the writer's literary heritage to a wider audience, promote his works, and enable young readers in particular to become more familiar with the work of prominent representatives of Azerbaijani literature.

The presentation provides extensive information about Seyfaddin Dagli's life and creative journey, literary activities, contributions to journalism, main areas of his creative work, his works and his place in Azerbaijani literature. The presentation, published on the library's official website, was created using artificial intelligence technologies, allowing Seyfaddin Dagli's rich creative heritage to be presented to the younger generation in a more modern, engaging and visual format.

The bibliographic review titled "A Master Who Valued the Wisdom of Words" contains information about playwright Seyfaddin Dagli's meaningful life and multifaceted creative work, the full texts of official documents, and valuable remarks made by prominent figures about the writer.

The material also presents the full texts of articles including "A Master Who Valued the Wisdom of Words" by Honored Journalist Gafar Asgarzade, "A Masterful and Courageous Artist" by Honored Journalist Flora Khalilzada, "Seyfaddin Dagli — a Figure Distinguished by His Physio-Ideological Image, Personality and Sense of Belonging to Himself (and Everyone) ..." by writer and publicist Tahir Abbasli, and "Whatever He Wrote, He Wrote the Truth" by journalist Zohra Farajova.

The resource also includes a bibliographic review of books authored by Seyfaddin Dagli, as well as a list of periodical press materials.

The bibliographic review has been published on the library's official website.