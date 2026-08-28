Iran says talks with US still possible if Washington abandons pressure policy

28 August 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that a return to negotiations with the United States remains possible, but only if Washington abandons its policy of pressure against Tehran.

“It is entirely possible to return diplomacy to a constructive path. For this, the United States must understand a simple truth: pressure does not work,” Araghchi wrote on the social media platform X.

The Iranian foreign minister called on the US administration to conduct dialogue based on the principle of mutual respect, recognize Iran’s rights and honor its commitments.

Araghchi’s remarks come after US President Donald Trump said earlier that his administration was currently not interested in consultations or meetings with the Iranian authorities.

The latest statements highlight the continuing gap between Washington and Tehran over the conditions for resuming diplomatic engagement, with Iran insisting that pressure must be lifted while the US has signaled limited interest in talks with the current Iranian leadership.