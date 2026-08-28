Israel said to stall Lebanon talks due to election

28 August 2026 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Israeli government is trying to delay negotiations with Lebanon due to concerns about the impact on the upcoming legislative election, Al-Jazeera reported on Friday.

According to a Lebanese source familiar with the matter, Israel is also trying to "buy time" by stalling the implementation of the so-called pilot zones in southern Lebanon.

The source said Israeli claims that the pilot zones for military units in southern Lebanon had failed were a “delaying tactic.”

“We tried to spare the Ali al-Taher heights from the battle, but our efforts were unsuccessful,” the source said. “Israeli military indicators do not point to a military development that goes beyond Ali al-Taher.”

The Lebanese source said there was “no negligence” by the Lebanese army, but added that authorities wanted to avoid internal bloodshed.

“Israel does not want an international force in the south and seeks direct contact with the Lebanese army,” the source said.

The government had also sent messages to Hezbollah seeking consultations, saying the group could be useful in state-led negotiations, but had received no response.

“There is an international consensus that Hezbollah cannot be disarmed by force or quickly,” the source added.

Israel's next legislative election will be held on October 27.