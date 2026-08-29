Azerbaijan warns media outlets against false claims of minority representation

29 August 2026 21:04 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Some information resources operating in Azerbaijan have sought to present themselves as media outlets representing the interests of various communities living in the country, claiming to speak on behalf of particular national minorities.

In this regard, it should be noted that all media entities operating in Azerbaijan are required to comply with the provisions of the country’s Law on Media and must be registered in the Media Registry Information System in accordance with the procedure established by law.

The website Ajmedia.news, which presents itself as an information portal established at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Jewish Media Centre and Jewish public figures, is not registered in the Media Registry Information System. The website has also failed to comply with media ethics requirements in materials it has published.

Furthermore, in connection with violations of the requirements of Azerbaijan’s Law on Media, a relevant court ruling has been issued concerning the website, and its activities have been deemed unlawful.

It is reiterated that all media entities, including those operating on behalf of any community or social group, must strictly comply with the requirements of the law. They must also provide the public with accurate, objective and transparent information about their legal and professional status, areas of activity and the nature of any representation they claim to provide.