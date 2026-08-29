Ukraine’s Ambassador to Ankara summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry

29 August 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Ankara, Nariman Celal, was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry following attacks on two Turkish-operated vessels in the Black Sea.

The move came after the Turkish-operated vessel Lider Bordo Mavi was struck off the coast of Tuapse on Aug. 26. The following day, the Lider Kocatepe, which had been dispatched to tow the damaged vessel, was also targeted, Anadolu reported.

During the meeting, Türkiye conveyed its strong reaction to the attacks and stressed the need to ensure the safety of people, property, navigation and the environment in the Black Sea.