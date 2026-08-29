Azerbaijan tightens import rules to protect consumer safety

29 August 2026 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan will strengthen controls over the compliance of imported non-food consumer goods with safety requirements. The relevant amendments were approved by law on July 13 and will enter into force on September 5.

Under the new law, when goods subject to technical regulations and referenced standards are imported into the country, documents confirming their compliance with safety requirements must be submitted to customs authorities. These documents may include a certificate of conformity, a declaration of conformity, or recognized conformity documents issued in foreign countries.

In this regard, amendments will be made to provisions of the Customs Code defining the powers of customs authorities and the forms of customs control. The changes will authorize customs officials to check whether imported goods are accompanied by the required conformity documents.

Under the requirements of the Law on Technical Regulation, the production, sale, import and use of products that do not comply with technical regulations or whose conformity has not been assessed are prohibited.

The purpose of the legislation is to prevent the import of non-food consumer goods that fail to meet technical regulations and may be considered unsafe, improve the import control mechanism and enhance consumer safety.

The new rules will ensure that the same requirements are applied to both locally produced and foreign-made products. This is expected to help protect the competitive environment and support domestic production. At the same time, the measures are aimed at preventing the import of products that could pose risks to people’s lives and health, the environment, property or state interests.

The law also provides a 24-month transition period to allow businesses involved in the import of non-food goods to adapt to the new requirements. The changes will apply to imported goods two years after the relevant technical regulations and referenced standards enter into force.

It should also be noted that a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on August 6 concerning the implementation of the law, as well as amendments to certain decrees and orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will also enter into force on September 5.