Europe launched MTG-I2 on Ariane 6

28 August 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Europe’s Ariane 6 launch vehicle successfully lifted off from the Kourou Spaceport in French Guiana, carrying the MTG-I2 meteorological satellite into space.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the launch took place at 17:11 local time, or 19:11 Baku time. It was the ninth flight of Ariane 6 since the rocket entered service in July 2024.

After separating from the launch vehicle, MTG-I2 will first be placed into a geostationary transfer orbit. The satellite will then use its own propulsion system to reach a geostationary orbit about 36,000 kilometres above Earth. From this position, it will be able to continuously monitor Europe and North Africa.

The main mission of MTG-I2 is to observe the atmosphere and improve the accuracy of weather forecasting. The satellite will help meteorologists detect and track rapidly developing weather events, including severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and powerful storm systems. It will also provide continuous observations of lightning activity from space.

One of the most interesting features of the new satellite is its ability to observe atmospheric changes at very short intervals. This means meteorologists can follow the development of thunderstorms almost in real time, potentially giving people more time to prepare for dangerous weather.

MTG-I2 is part of Europe’s Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) satellite programme, designed to significantly improve weather monitoring and forecasting across Europe and surrounding regions. The data collected by the satellites will also contribute to a better understanding of atmospheric processes and long-term climate change.

Ariane 6 is Europe’s new-generation launch vehicle, developed to replace Ariane 5, which operated from Kourou between 1996 and 2023. The rocket is available in two main configurations: Ariane 62, equipped with two solid-fuel boosters, and Ariane 64.