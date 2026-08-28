IDF reports killing two militant commanders in Gaza

28 August 2026 22:29 (UTC+04:00)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it conducted two strikes in the Gaza Strip the previous day.

One operation in the Al-Shati area killed Ibrahim Nabil Ibrahim Bass, identified as a commander in Hamas's military wing, who the IDF says entered Israel during the October 7 attacks. A separate strike in the Sabra area killed Hamdi Ahmad Hamid Kahlil, described as an observation platoon commander for Islamic Jihad.

The military stated both individuals were advancing attacks against its troops and Israeli civilians, violating the ceasefire. It added that precautions, including precise munitions and surveillance, were used to reduce civilian risks.