Azerbaijan summons Polish Ambassador over TVP report

28 August 2026 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Poland’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Pavel Radomski, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The MFA Press Service Department confirms that during the meeting, Azerbaijan expressed strong protest over the inclusion of biased, non-objective, and completely unacceptable claims directed against the Azerbaijani state and its leadership in a report broadcast on 26 August by TVP World, the public broadcaster of Poland, as part of its “Eastern Express” programme. Strong concern was also expressed over the presenter’s provocative conduct during the programme. In this regard, a note of protest was handed to the Polish side.

It was emphasised that, at a time when the normalisation and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is advancing, and Azerbaijan is making determined efforts to ensure lasting peace, stability and security in the region, the dissemination of information distorting the truth raises serious questions for the Azerbaijani side.

The broadcasting of negative content targeting Azerbaijan by a public broadcaster funded by the Polish government was described as an unfriendly act that runs counter to the spirit of partnership between the two countries and has the potential to seriously damage bilateral relations.

The Polish side was urged to take immediate and effective measures to put an end to such provocative campaigns targeting Azerbaijan.