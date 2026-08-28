US could issue rule to limit China's access to chips
The Trump administration is working on a rule to limit China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips made in the United States, the Information reported on Friday.
The rule would seek to stop China from using US chips remotely through data centers in third countries, according to people familiar with the matter.
The report said the rule is being prepared by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security and could be submitted to AI companies and other stakeholders in September.
It would replace the Biden-era AI Diffusion Rule, which limited the sale of advanced chips to some countries. The bureau rescinded the AI Diffusion Rule in 2025, claiming that it would have "stifled American innovation and saddled companies with burdensome new regulatory requirements."
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