UN: 6,000 seafarers still stuck in Strait of Hormuz

29 August 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez marked on Friday six months since the start of the United States-Iran conflict, warning that up to 400 vessels carrying around 6,000 seafarers are still unable to leave the Strait of Hormuz.

He pointed out that the disruption of supply chains for fuels, fertilizers and other commodities is causing serious short- and long-term consequences for the global economy.

Dominguez called on IMO member states and the shipping industry to work with the organization and the wider United Nations to "advance practical solutions" to ensure free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. "The deterioration of maritime security around the globe - from the Black Sea to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden – is detrimental to us all. But it is particularly distressing for the thousands of innocent seafarers affected," he concluded.