IAEA: Radiation levels at Zaporizhzhia normal

29 August 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Friday that there was no increase in radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZPNN) following recent strikes.

"One drone attack on 25 August reportedly occurred near the cooling pond, injuring two plant employees. The following day, another drone detonated on the site of the dry spent nuclear fuel storage while a third drone - also on 26 August - reportedly hit the sprinkling device of the ZNPP's power units system. Radiation levels at the site remain normal," the agency said in a statement.

Furthermore, the IAEA cited Director General Rafael Grossi, who stated that attacks on nuclear infrastructure are "unacceptable" and urged maximum military restraint to avoid incidents.