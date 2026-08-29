Researchers detect anomalies at site of Noah’s Ark search in Turkiye

29 August 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A specialized radar system brought from the United States has detected various underground anomalies and cavities with straight edges during research into the possible remains of Noah’s Ark in Turkiye's Ağrı province.

The research is being conducted in the Doğubayazıt district near mount Agri Dag, where scientists are using advanced underground imaging technology to examine a geological formation long associated with claims about the biblical vessel.

Project leader and archaeology professor Cenk Atilla said the research began on June 28, 2026. Since then, the team has produced three-dimensional models of the area, recorded GPS coordinates and prepared detailed maps before moving on to underground surveys.

The research team is now examining whether the structures detected underground could be natural geological formations or possible remains associated with an ancient vessel.

Researchers used ground-penetrating radar systems to examine what lies beneath the formation. According to Atilla, the scans were aimed at identifying possible cavities, wood-like remains and other structures that could indicate the presence of a large ship-shaped object.

"We tried to understand whether there are cavities, wood remains or other fragments underground that could have formed the shape of a ship," Atilla said, according to Turkish newspaper Milliyet.

The Durupinar formation measures approximately 164 meters in length. Supporters of the Noah’s Ark theory have pointed to its dimensions, noting that they are close to the 300 cubits given in the Old Testament for the Ark. The site has consequently become one of the most frequently discussed locations in Turkey in connection with the biblical story of Noah. According to the biblical account, Noah was instructed by God to build an ark to protect his family and representatives of the animal world from a catastrophic flood.

Image: Milliyet