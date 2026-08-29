Baku, Astrakhan agree to strengthen transport cooperation [PHOTOS]

29 August 2026 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev and Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin discussed the development of freight transportation along the International North-South Transport Corridor during a meeting in Astrakhan.

During the working meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan Region, particularly in the trade, economic, cultural, and transport sectors. Particular attention was paid to developing freight transportation between the region and Azerbaijan along the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Speaking about humanitarian cooperation, Babushkin proposed considering the possibility of holding joint opera gala concerts and open-air performances in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, involving the M.F. Akhundov Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Astrakhan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan is our most important partner in the Caspian region. I intend to continue making every effort to further strengthen comprehensive cooperation," Babushkin noted.

At the Governor’s invitation, Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev attended as an honored guest the premiere of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera The Tale of Tsar Saltan, staged by the Astrakhan State Opera and Ballet Theater. The performance was held as part of the "Russian Operas in the Astrakhan Kremlin" project, which has become something of a hallmark of the region.

The Azerbaijani diplomat also visited several facilities built in Astrakhan by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, including the monument to Grand Prince Vladimir the Great and infrastructure facilities on Baku Street, which has become a center of modern urban development in Astrakhan.