Former NATO envoy may become Armenia’s new ambassador to Moscow

29 August 2026 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenia has reportedly chosen its candidate for the position of ambassador to Russia, with former representative to NATO Samvel Mkrtchyan being considered for the post.

According to Armenian publication Hraparak, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has nominated 67-year-old Mkrtchyan as Armenia’s next ambassador to Moscow.

Mkrtchyan is a career diplomat with previous experience working in Armenia’s diplomatic missions, including at NATO and in Warsaw.

He was Armenia's official representative to NATO from 2004 to 2010, and served as Armenia's ambassador to Poland in 2018-2023. The official spent a significant part of his diplomatic career in European countries.

On August 21, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan decided to recall Armenia"s ambassador to Russia, Gurgen Arsenyan.

Pashinyan is reportedly dissatisfied with Arsenyan’s performance. According to Armenian media, the prime minister believes that the ambassador has failed to ease tensions in relations between Armenia and Russia.