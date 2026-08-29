Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan highlight growing strategic partnership

29 August 2026 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani MP Gunay Efendiyeva met with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva during her visit to Astana.

The meeting included discussions on the elections to Kazakhstan’s new unicameral parliament, the Kurultai. Gunay Efendiyeva, who participated in the parliamentary elections as an international observer as part of the TURKPA mission, described the elections as a new stage in Kazakhstan’s history.

The sides highlighted the continued development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The importance of expanding bilateral relations in political, economic, humanitarian, cultural and other key areas was emphasized.

The participants noted that the historical ties, shared national and spiritual values, and rich cultural heritage connecting the Azerbaijani and Kazakh peoples form the foundation of bilateral relations.

They emphasized the important role of cultural projects and initiatives in further strengthening friendship between the two nations.

The meeting also covered reconstruction and development projects being implemented in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, which was liberated from occupation, as well as Kazakhstan’s support for these efforts.

The sides also discussed strengthening ties between creative professionals and cultural institutions, developing interparliamentary cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and promoting joint projects.