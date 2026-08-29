Iran claims defensive victory against the United States

29 August 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran considers itself the winner of the recent conflict because the United States "failed to achieve its stated objectives", Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami told the Fars news agency.

Hatami moted that the US had sought to weaken Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, but Iranian forces continued using their available weapons against the opposing side "with maximum intensity until the very end."

He explained that, under conventional military logic, the attacking side is regarded as victorious if it manages to accomplish its objectives. In a defensive war, however, the situation is different: if the attacker fails to achieve its goals, the defending side can be considered the winner.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated again on July 8. The US carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, saying they were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes came after a memorandum had been signed between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran on the same day. Tehran subsequently launched attacks against US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman.

Image: AFP