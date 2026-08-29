Spain seeks EU support amid mounting migrant pressure in Ceuta

29 August 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Spain has requested assistance from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, to help process migrants in the North African enclave of Ceuta, nearly a month after tens of thousands of people crossed into the Spanish territory from Morocco.

According to Reuters, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska sent the request to Beate Gminder, the European Commission’s director general for migration and home affairs, seeking Frontex support in screening migrants who entered the enclave illegally.

Spanish authorities estimate that between 5,000 and 8,000 migrants are still in Ceuta after at least 72,000 people crossed the border from Morocco on July 30. The mass crossing resulted in the deaths of 82 migrants on the Spanish side, while Morocco has confirmed 14 additional deaths.

Madrid has also requested 10 additional Frontex officers to assist with the screening process.

The request comes as tensions in Ceuta continue to rise, with local residents staging protests and calling for the migrants to leave the territory.

At Trampolin Beach, where many migrants have been staying in tents, some of the shelters have been attacked and set on fire.

On Thursday, 12 migrants were arrested after reportedly throwing stones at an army vehicle, leaving one soldier and four migrants injured. According to El Pais, citing sources at Ceuta’s main court, 11 of those detained were subsequently expelled from the enclave.

Image: AP