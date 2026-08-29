Germany plans new measures against Russia over airport drone incident

29 August 2026 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The German government is preparing to hold Russia responsible for an incident involving a drone carrying explosives at Leipzig-Halle Airport and introduce new sanctions against Russian entities.

According to Politico, Germany’s potential measures against Russia could be introduced alongside a new package of EU sanctions currently under preparation.

It was noted that Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to make a statement on the matter in the coming days, ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers scheduled to take place in Ireland.

One German government official told the publication that the chancellery was not dealing with speculation and that any decision to assign responsibility would be made by the government only after all findings of the investigation had been assessed.

Reports have already emerged in the media about a possible Russian connection to the Leipzig-Halle incident. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has reportedly linked the drone to Russian military intelligence. Moscow has denied any involvement.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on a new broad EU sanctions package targeting Russia. The proposed measures could include around 800 legal entities and 800 individuals, according to the report. The new sanctions could be adopted in mid-October.

A diplomat also told Politico that the possible use of Russia’s frozen sovereign assets is once again being discussed at the EU level.

The incident at Leipzig-Halle Airport occurred in early August, when a drone carrying explosives was detected near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft.

Germany’s Federal Prosecutor General has taken over the investigation and is examining the case as a suspected serious attack that could pose a threat to national security.