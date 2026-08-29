Bishkek prepares to host SCO summit with broad international participation

29 August 2026 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Leaders of 17 countries and UN Secretary-General António Guterres will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, the press service of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov reported.

The next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the SCO Plus summit will be held on September 1, 2026, under the chairmanship of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

The events will bring together the leaders of SCO member states as well as heads of state and government from partner countries.

Among those expected to attend are Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Egyptian Deputy Prime Minister Hussein Issa are also expected to participate.

Representatives of international organizations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev, CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev, CSTO Secretary-General Taalatbek Masadykov, Eurasian Economic Commission Board Chairman Bakytzhan Sagintayev and CICA Secretary-General Kairat Sarybay, will also attend.

The leaders are expected to discuss pressing international and regional issues, priorities for the SCO’s future development and ways to expand cooperation in political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, digital, environmental, cultural and humanitarian areas.

The meeting is expected to conclude with the signing of the Bishkek Declaration marking the SCO’s 25th anniversary, along with a number of documents and decisions aimed at strengthening cooperation and improving the organization’s activities.

The SCO Plus summit will provide a broader platform for discussions on strengthening the central coordinating role of the United Nations and international law, as well as promoting sustainable development and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was established on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai. Its founding members were Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined the organization in 2017, expanding the SCO’s membership to eight countries. Iran became the organization’s ninth full member on July 4, 2023, after holding observer status since 2005.