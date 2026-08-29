Meta’s US teen restrictions put child safety under spotlight

29 August 2026 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Meta’s decision to restrict teenagers’ use of its social media platforms in the United States shows that the company has the tools to provide stronger protections for young people online, Australian officials said as the country continues to face uneven enforcement of its own social media restrictions.

According to foreign media, Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion in compensation over 10 years as part of a settlement with nearly all U.S. states over allegations concerning the impact of its social media platforms on teenagers.

The agreement has opened a new front in governments’ efforts around the world to protect children online and address concerns over potentially addictive use of platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Governments in several countries have been seeking to restrict children’s exposure to harmful online content. Australia introduced the world’s first nationwide ban on social media use by children under 16 late last year.

A similar proposal is also being considered in Azerbaijan. Under a draft bill, children under 16 would be prohibited from creating accounts on certain social media platforms, while users aged 16 to 18 would require parental consent and face additional safeguards.

Under the U.S. settlement, Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion over a decade and introduce restrictions on how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram. The agreement seeks to resolve lawsuits alleging that the company designed its platforms in ways that encouraged addictive use among children. Meta has denied wrongdoing but agreed to settle the cases.

The agreement would bring significant changes to the operation of Facebook and Instagram in the United States. Among the measures is a default two-hour daily usage limit for users under the age of 18.

Previously, 29 U.S. states had sought penalties against Meta and demanded changes to the way Facebook and Instagram operate, accusing the company of encouraging social media addiction among young people. Meta estimated that losing the case could have resulted in fines of up to $1.4 trillion.

It should be noted that thousands of lawsuits have been filed against Meta, alleging that the company prioritized business growth over the safety of underage users.

Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters