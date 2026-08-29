Finland, Israel secretly sign memorandum on defense cooperation

29 August 2026 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Finland and Israel have secretly signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in defense materiel.

The agreement covers cooperation between the two countries in research, development and procurement of military equipment.

According to Yle, the memorandum was originally drawn up in 2013. Finland proposed extending the agreement in early 2024, with the new version extending its validity from five years to 10 years. The latest memorandum will remain in force until 2034, while previous agreements had been renewed at five-year intervals.

Finland already has several defense-related ties with Israel. In 2023 the government of then-Prime Minister Sanna Marin approved the purchase of Israel’s David’s Sling air-defense system in a deal worth more than €300 million. Finland is expected to put the system into service next year.

Yle also reported that the memorandum established a joint coordination group between Finland and Israel. The group is scheduled to meet at least once a year to discuss bilateral defense cooperation.

An Israeli Defense Ministry representative told the Jerusalem Post that Finland serves as "Israel’s gateway to NATO and European markets."

Image: Vecteezy