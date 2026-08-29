Europe must prepare for critical phase of Ukraine war, Tusk says

29 August 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The next seven to eight months will be among the most critical periods for the security of Ukraine, Poland and Europe as a whole, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, according to Rzeczpospolita.

"We must prepare ourselves for various scenarios, and it is absolutely clear that the next seven to eight months will be critical. The Russia-Ukraine war is at a turning point," Tusk noted.

He emphasized that the situation on the battlefield could change rapidly, warning that Europe could see Ukraine gaining a strategic advantage one day, only to face a very different reality shortly afterward.

"From Europe, it may seem one day that Ukraine has gained a certain strategic advantage, but two days later it may become clear that the risks of losing this war are also very real," Tusk said.

Polish PM added that some information must remain confidential when it comes to security issues, but this did not mean that the public should be deprived of information about the most important threats.

Donald Tusk stressed that the issue was now no longer limited to the CIA director's visit to Moscow.

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