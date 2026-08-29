Taliban representatives enters Germany to support Afghan deportation procedures

29 August 2026 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The German government has allowed another technical team from Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities to temporarily enter the country as part of efforts to facilitate deportations to Afghanistan.

The Foreign Ministry said the technical support team had been sent to Germany to prepare documents recognized by the Taliban for people due to be returned.

The ministry said that sufficient personnel and the necessary technical capacity must be put in place to increase the number of deportations to Afghanistan.

Germany does not maintain official diplomatic relations with the Taliban. However, Berlin has previously allowed individual representatives of the Taliban to travel to Germany and work with Afghan diplomatic missions there in connection with deportations, Die Zeit reported.

Since the current German government took office, 228 people have been deported to Afghanistan, most of them convicted of criminal offenses.

The latest deportation took place on Aug. 25, when 23 people were flown to Afghanistan from Leipzig-Halle Airport.

This is not the first time Taliban representatives have travelled to Germany for consular work. Two Taliban consular officials also arrived in Germany last year.

According to NDR, one of them is now effectively running the Afghan embassy in Berlin, while the other is in charge of Afghanistan’s consulate in Bonn.