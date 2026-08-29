Lausanne to host 2028 World Judo Championships

29 August 2026 22:02 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 2028 World Judo Championships will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, the International Judo Federation (IJF) announced.

An agreement on hosting the tournament in Switzerland was signed between the IJF and the Swiss Judo Federation.

Swiss Judo Federation President Sergei Aschwanden described the opportunity as both a great honor and a major responsibility for the country. He said the 2028 World Championships, following the Grand Slam tournaments scheduled for 2026 and 2027, would provide an important opportunity to further develop judo in Switzerland.

According to Aschwanden, the goal is to ensure that the tournament leaves a significant and lasting mark on the history of judo in Lausanne, the canton of Vaud and Switzerland as a whole.

The 2026 World Judo Championships will be held in Baku from October 4 to 11, while Kazakhstan will host the 2027 World Championships.