France maintains independent position despite US alliance, PM says

29 August 2026 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

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Although France is an ally of the United States, it will join military operations only when they are in line with the country’s national interests, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said in an interview with LCI.

Responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism of France for not participating in the U.S. and Israeli military operation against Iran, Lecornu emphasized that Paris remains an "independent ally."

According to the French prime minister, France does not intend to blindly follow Washington’s policies. Instead, it assesses developments independently and prioritizes the country’s national interests.

Lecornu recalled that France also refused to participate in the U.S.-led military operation against Iraq in the early 2000s.

At the same time, he noted that Paris does join military operations when necessary, including as part of various international coalitions.

Image: EFE / EPA