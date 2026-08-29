Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could lose external power within 10 days, IAEA Chief warns

29 August 2026 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could completely lose its electricity supply within the next 10 days unless external power is restored or additional diesel fuel is delivered, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi warned.

"Without the restoration of external power supply or additional deliveries of diesel fuel in the near future, the plant could face a total loss of electricity supply in approximately 10 days," the IAEA press service quoted Grossi as saying.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is the largest nuclear power station in Europe by installed capacity. Located near Enerhodar in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, it consists of six VVER-1000 reactors with a combined capacity of around 6 GW.

The plant has not generated electricity since September 2022, with all six reactor units placed in shutdown mode.

The IAEA has been unable to access the plant’s fuel storage facility since March 2025, citing security concerns raised by the administration controlling the facility.

Image: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters